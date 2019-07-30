

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $174.5 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $129.7 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $220.2 million or $1.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $1.21 billion from $1.15 billion last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $220.2 Mln. vs. $203.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.66 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.68 - $5.88 Full year revenue guidance: $4.5 - $4.6 Bln



