

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $150.4 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $153.5 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $183.8 million or $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $652.6 million from $601.3 million last year.



Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $183.8 Mln. vs. $176.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q2): $652.6 Mln vs. $601.3 Mln last year.



