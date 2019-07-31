Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2019) - Further to its press release dated May 30, 2019, Goldstream Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GSX.H) ("Goldstream" or the "Company") announces that the letter of intent dated as of May 29, 2019 (the "LOI") between Goldstream and CannCure Investments Inc. has been terminated in accordance with the provisions of the LOI.

