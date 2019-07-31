

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) reported that its second-quarter net income declined to $26.48 million or $0.75 per ADS from $30.73 million or $0.85 per ADS last year.



Non-GAAP net income declined to $18.6 million or $0.52 per ADS from $0.92 per ADS in the prior year.



Revenue for the quarter dropped to $98.8 million from $138.1 million last year.



For the third quarter of 2019, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $104 million to $108 million.



The company projects revenue to be in the range of $420 million to $428 million for fiscal year 2019.



