Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Share buyback

Schibsted has on 30 July 2019 purchased 58,000 own A-shares at an average price of NOK 238.3131 per share on the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions Schibsted owns a total of 752,267 own A-shares and 230,867 own B-shares.

The transaction is part of the buyback programme that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company's shares during Q3 2019.

Oslo, 31 July 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


