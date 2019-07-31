

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - European aerospace company Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half consolidated net income surged to 1.20 billion euros from last year's 496 million euros. Earnings per share were 1.54 euros, up from 0.64 euro last year.



Consolidated EBIT amounted to 2.09 billion euros, higher than prior year's 1.12 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT more than doubled to 2.53 billion euros from prior year's 1.16 billion euros, driven by commercial aircraft activities at Airbus.



Consolidated revenues increased to 30.9 billion euros from last year's 25 billion euros, mainly reflecting higher commercial aircraft deliveries and favourable foreign exchange.



At Airbus, a total of 389 commercial aircraft were delivered, up from 303 aircraft last year.



Gross commercial aircraft orders totaled 213, down from 261 aircraft last year. Net orders were 88 aircraft, compared to 206 aircraft last year.



The order book stood at 7,276 commercial aircraft as of June 30.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, Airbus continues to expect to deliver an increase in adjusted EBIT of approximately 15 percent compared to 2018.



Airbus targets 880 to 890 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2019.



The company still expects the world economy and air traffic to grow in line with prevailing independent forecasts, which assume no major disruptions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX