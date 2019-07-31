

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner & Co (KCO) reported that its second-quarter net income declined to 28 million euros from 33 million euros in the prior-year quarter, hurt by negative price and volume effects. Earnings per share were 0.28 euros down from 0.33 euros last year.



Operating income before material special effects or EBITDA was 51 million euros, down from 85 million euros last year.



For the remaining course of the year, the company expects negative impacts from a fall in demand, principally from the European automotive and mechanical engineering sectors. Negative price effects in the USA are also likely to be larger than originally expected. The net outcome is guidance of 25 million euros to 35 million euros for EBITDA in the third quarter.



For the full year, the company now expects EBITDA to be in the range of 140 million euros to 160 million euros before and 170 million euros to 190 million euros including material special effects.



