WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Aktie:
Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the six months of 2019

On 31 of July 2019 at 8:30 (EET) AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas who introduces the Company's financial results for the six months of 2019 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

Attachment

  • KN_activity results for_2019_Q2_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/12474aa0-7ded-429f-be26-dcdc657f0f7d)

