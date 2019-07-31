Paragon ID: Paragon ID signs a global, multi-year contract with Air France for the supply of RFID luggage tags

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0011980077 - PID), leading provider of identification solutions for Transport, e-ID, Traceability, Brand Protection and Payment is pleased to announce the signature of a 3-year contract with Air France for the supply of the airline's RFID luggage tags.

The airline industry is preparing to carry more than 7.8 billion[1] passengers per year.

Over the next few years it is expected that, due to the estimated growth in air traffic, the amount of baggage transported annually - which currently stands at 4.6 billion1 - will double.

As part of its resolution 753, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has decided to support the global deployment of radio frequency identification (RFID) for baggage tracking. This resolution stipulates that passengers' baggage must be tracked in real time across key points in the journey (at check-in, boarding, transfers and on arrival).

As a result, airlines have committed to replace, over the coming years, their current baggage tags with new ones integrating RFID technology.

Paragon ID: Exclusive supplier of 40 million RFID luggage tags per year to Air France

Air France is one of the first global airlines to expand and standardize the use of RFID technology across all of its baggage operations.

The French airline has two key objectives in this project:

Respond to customers' need for information about their luggage and offer them new services;

Improve the identification rate and baggage tracking (punctuality, productivity), and thus reduce associated operating costs;

Following a tender process, Air France selected Paragon ID for the exclusive worldwide supply of its RFID luggage tags over an initial period of 3 years.

Paragon ID's expertise in RFID tags, combining the technological know-how in the design of inlays[2] with its expertise in the industrial processes for label manufacture at its site in Argent-sur-Sauldre, was key in meeting the quality and safety requirements set by Air France.

The antenna, specifically designed by Paragon ID in close collaboration with NXP Semiconductors around their UCODE 8 chip, ensures optimal performance in the aviation sector. Special incisions also guarantee the label's destruction after use or in case of attempted fraud.

In total, Paragon ID is expected to provide about 40 million RFID luggage tags per year to the airline. In addition, Paragon ID is studying the opportunity to supply RFID labels to Air France's affiliated airlines within the Air-France KLM group or the Skyteam alliance.

Clem Garvey, CEO at Paragon ID comments:

"We are very proud to have been awarded this tender by Air France, one of the world's leading airlines. Paragon ID has demonstrated its capacity to address the sector's specific challenges and requirements. Thanks to our strong label-manufacturing history and our ability to innovate in RFID technologies and solutions, significantly enhanced by our merger with ASK in 2017, Paragon ID's strategy of fulfilling its clients' needs for increased security and traceability has never been more pertinent."

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities and Traceability & Brand Protection sectors. It has recently entered the area of Payment through its acquisition of AmaTech Group.

Paragon ID employs more than 600 staff, with manufacturing sites in US and Europe, close to its customers.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, a leading provider of Identification and Customer Communications services. Paragon Group has a turnover in excess of €800 million (2018 fiscal year) and over 6,000 employees. For further information about Paragon Group, visit www.paragon-europe.com.

Euronext Paris - Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0013318813 - Mnemonic code: PID.

For further information about Paragon ID, visit www. Paragon-id.com.

Contacts

Paragon ID

Clem Garvey

CEO

Tél.: +33 2 48816100

clem.garvey@paragon-id.com ACTUS finance & communication

Investors Relations

Mathieu Omnes

Tél.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Press Relation

Alexandra Prisa

Tél.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 90

aprisa@actus.fr

[1] source: SITA 2018 Baggage Report

[2] embedded chip and antenna

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF