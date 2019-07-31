Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR)

As at July 30, 2019, Europcar Mobility Group's employees hold more than 3% of the company's capital and strengthen their position among the top ten shareholders of the Group.

Following "WeShare 2019" the second employee shareholding plan of Europcar Mobility Group a capital increase has been successfully carried out on the 30th of July, leading to the issuance of 2 853 395 new shares, representing approximately 1,8% of the stated capital.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and peer-to-peer car-rental. Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in 140 countries (including 20 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

Further details available at:

www.europcar-mobility-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730006134/en/

Contacts:

Europcar Mobility Group Contacts

Valérie Sauteret, valerie.sauteret@europcar.com

Vincent Vevaud, vincent.vevaud@europcar.com

Publicis Consultants Contacts

Camille Madec, camille.madec@publicisconsultants.com, +33 7 86 42 95 15

Marie Quinette, marie.quinette@publicisconsultants.com, +33 6 37 19 70 04