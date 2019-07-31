Kinnevik confirms preparations for a fundraise in Babylon Holdings Limited

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik"), has noted recent media articles regarding a potential fudraise in Babylon Holdings Limited, where Kinnevik currently has a 20 percent interest.

Kinnevik can confirm that preparations for a fundraise are ongoing and that the raise is in its final stage, but no agreement has been reached as of now. Final terms will be announced if and when an agreement between the parties is signed, expected this week. If completed, the transaction will assign a pre-money valuation of Babylon in excess of USD 1 billion.

This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 31 July 2019.

