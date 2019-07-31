

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK), a German manufacturer of lamps, lighting systems, and electronic control gears, Wednesday reported a loss after taxes of 35 million euros for the third quarter. This compares to a profit after taxes of 42 million euros last year. The results were impacted by transformation costs, the company said.



EBITDA for the period fell more than 66 percent to 42 million euros, while adjusted EBITDA slid 58 percent to 58 million euros.



The Group's revenue for the third quarter declined by 9.2 percent to 850 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX