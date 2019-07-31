

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - BBVA Group (BFR) reported first-half net attributable profit of 2.44 billion euros, a decrease of 3.7% compared to the same period of 2018 (down 3.3% at constant exchange rates). Earnings per share was 0.34 euros compared to 0.36 euros. The results were negatively impacted by lower net trading income and by higher loan-loss provisions. operating income increased 2.5% year-on-year to 6.11 billion euros.



For the first-half, net interest income increased to 8.99 billion euros from 8.59 billion euros, prior year, with positive performance in most business areas. Gross income grew 3.3% year-on-year, supported by the strong performance of the net interest income and, to a lesser extent, the growth of net fees and commissions.



