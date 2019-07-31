

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA (PMMAF.PK) reported that its second-quarter net earnings increased to 49.7 million euros from 31.1 million euro, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.33 euros compared to 0.21 euros. The operating result (EBIT) increased by 39.4% to 80.3 million euros due to a strong sales growth combined with an improved gross profit margin and a slight operating leverage. For the second-quarter, sales increased by 15.7% currency-adjusted to 1.23 billion euros (up 16.9% reported).



For the first-half, net earnings rose by 46.3% to 144.1 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.96 euros compared to 0.66 euros. The operating result (EBIT) grew by 31.2% to 222.8 million euros. First-half sales rose by 15.5% currency-adjusted to 2.55 billion euros (up 16.8% reported).



For 2019, PUMA now expects that currency-adjusted sales will increase around 13% (previous guidance: currency-adjusted increase of around 10%). The operating result (EBIT) is now expected to be in a range of 410 million euros and 430 million euros (previous guidance: between 395 million euros and 415 million euros).



