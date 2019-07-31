Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Potential Property Disposal 31-Jul-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 31 July 2019 Arricano Real Estate Plc ("Arricano" or the "Company") Potential Property Disposal Arricano is pleased to announce it has entered into negotiations to sell two of its properties in its property portfolio, Sun Gallery (located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine) and City Mall (located in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine). The Company has entered into non-binding heads of terms ("HoT") with Dragon Capital Investments Limited and with other parties in relation to such sale. Sun Gallery is currently held in Arricano's subsidiary, PrJSC "Ukrpangroup", a Ukrainian subsidiary of Museo Holdings Limited and City Mall is currently held in in Arricano's subsidiary, "Pryzma Alfa" LLC, a Ukrainian subsidiary of Sunloop Co Limited. Further details of the disposal will be provided in due course. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471 Mykhailo Merkulov Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/Toby Andrews ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 15135 EQS News ID: 849219 End of Announcement EQS News Service

