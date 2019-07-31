

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a steady note on Wednesday after steep losses in the previous session.



However, underlying sentiment would continue to remain cautious as trade and geopolitical tensions intensify.



North Korea has reportedly fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, the second such launch in a week.



There are mixed tidings on the earnings front, with Apple reporting earnings and revenue ahead of estimates while Samsung Electronics' profit slumped by more than half in the second quarter.



Asian markets traded lower after official data released earlier in the day showed China's factory activity contracted for the third straight month in July amid a tariff war with Washington and weak domestic demand. The official manufacturing PMI for the month came in at 49.7.



The non-manufacturing index fell to 53.7 from 54.2 in June while the composite index came in with a score of 53.1, up marginally from 53.0 in the previous month.



Investors await the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting later today amid expectations the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates by a quarter point. It will be up to Chair Powell to steer market expectations for more rate cuts via the press conference.



Closer home, U.K. shop prices decreased in July due to the weakness in non-food prices, data from the British Retail Consortium showed Wednesday.



Shop prices fell 0.1 percent for the second straight month. Food prices advanced 1.7 percent, while non-food prices decreased 1.2 percent.



U.K. consumer confidence improved in July. The consumer sentiment index from market research group GfK rose to -11 in July from -13 in June. The reading was expected to remain unchanged at -13.



Quarterly national accounts, flash inflation and unemployment figures from the euro area are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



The U.S. dollar held firm while oil prices surged as lingering Iran tensions threatened to choke Middle East supplies. The British pound held near 28-month lows amid rising risks of a no-deal Brexit.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session after President Donald Trump lashed out at China in a series of posts on Twitter claiming there are 'no signs' that China is following through on plans to purchase U.S. agricultural products and suggested the Chinese are hoping to wait out the U.S. presidential election to get a better deal.



Encouraging personal income and spending, consumer confidence and housing data helped to limit the downside to some extent.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent.



European markets ended Tuesday's session deep in the red after Trump dampened trade deal optimism with a Twitter tirade against China and investors weighed rising possibilities of the U.K. leaving the European Union without a deal.



The pan European Stoxx 600 tumbled 1.5 percent. The German DAX lost 2.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined half a percent.



