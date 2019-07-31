

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK) reported first-half operating profit of 125.5 million pounds, an increase of 14.6% at CER, from previous year. Earnings per share was 4.75 pence, up 0.7% at CER. Ongoing operating profit, which excludes the results of disposed businesses, increased by 11.6% to 151.8 million pounds. Adjusted EPS was 5.99 pence, up 12.9% at CER.



First-half total revenue was 1.30 billion pounds, up 8.5% at constant exchange rates and by 10.4% at actual exchange rates, reflecting growth across all main regions and business categories. Ongoing revenue, which excludes disposed businesses, increased by 8.8% to 1.29 billion pounds. Acquisitions contributed 4.6% to ongoing revenue growth. Organic revenue growth was at 4.2%, for the period.



Rentokil Initial said its guidance for the full year remains unchanged. The Group is confident of delivering further progress in the second half.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX