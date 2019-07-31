PICANTE TECH Conference Europe (3-4 September - Prague) Gathers Industry Leaders from Blockchain, AI, Fintech, Quantum Technology, Cryptocurrency, VR/AR, Cyber Security, IoT and Tops with Cyborg Guest

Yearly boutique style tech conference aims to bring several trending B2B industry representatives together to learn and network in the heart of Europe

PRAGUE, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With little over 30 days left until the inaugural edition of the yearly PICANTE TECH Conference Europe kicks off on 3 September in Prague, the organizers of the conference,PICANTE Media and Events - a fast-growing global news and publishing service portal, - and conference organizer, are sharing some vital information around the event that you should not miss if you are a company involved in Blockchain, Fintech, AI, Quantum Technology, Cryptocurrency, VR/AR, IoT or Cyber Security.

The international conference will host several panel discussions, keynote speeches and a special Fireside Chat with a real life cyborg.

"We are happy to have the opportunity of bringing such a strong lineup of speakers to the inaugural edition of our European conference. The format will allow experts coming from the leading verticals of the tech industry to share high quality information with attending delegates, while also keeping an eye on high value networking opportunities such as breaks, complimentary lunch and evening social gathering. We have been an active company in Europe which provides boutique style events for over 4 years and we are certainly excited to produce our next series of tech conferences under the form of PICANTE TECH Conference Europe." stated Zoltán Tundik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at PICANTE Media and Events.

The speaker lineup includes the following names:

Jakub Hytka - Senior Manager at EY

Petr Ložek - Head of CEE Technology Consulting at PwC

Tomáš Žilavý - Solution Sales Representative at IBM Global Technology Services

Alexandra Karpova - Co-Founder & CEO at Millennium Communications

Capt.L.C. Arrigo GARIPOLI - Founder at BlueQbit

Dean Rakic - Blockchain expert and advisor

Dushan Spalevich - Founder & CEO at iBlock TV

Andjela Todorovic - Software Engineering Intern at Cubic Corporation

Jirí Trecák - CEO at Supernova

Aleksander Kijek - Chief Product Officer at Nethone

Vojtech Chloupek - Partner at Bird & Bird

Dr. Robert Skalina - Senior Advisor at WH Partners

Jean Paul Fabri - Managing Director of ARQ Economic & Business Intelligence

Simon McDermott - Business Development Director at TECH.eu

Valentin Preobrazhenskiy - CEO and Founder at LATOKEN

Sergey Tkachenko - CEO and Co-founder of HumanIT

Konrad Gill - Founder and Creative Director of ViARsys

Martin Stoefler - Co-Founder & Compliance Expert at OSM Solutions

Matt Beaney - Service Transition at AutoTrader UK

Karel Hulec - Co-Founder & CEO at Solirax Ltd

AJ 'Dr Doom' Shewki - Co-Founder & CEO at LIV

Maria (Masha) Prusakova - Co-Founder at Crypto PR Lab

Andrei Cosma - Senior Associate at SIMION & BACIU

and much more.

As mentioned above, the delegates will also get the opportunity to take part in the Fireside Chat and hear more about Cyborgs and Transpecies, with Catalan cyborg artist, Manel Muñoz.

Media and official announcement materials, including speaker photos can be downloaded from the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2jp9ycptlr6ig6c/AADn1lJt9CopoHEI5Z0QmtLqa?dl=0.

+150 delegates will have the opportunity to attend the boutique style event for a full day of learning and networking with endless prospecting opportunities in "the City of a Hundred Spires".

The agenda includes the following topics:

The Growing Use of Blockchain by Start-ups and SMEs

The Use of Artificial Intelligence by Startups and SMEs

The Rise of Fintech in Europe

Are we there yet? Widespread use of Cryptocurrency in e-commerce and m-commerce

Cyborgs and transpecies

Best fundraising IEO practices

How will quantum technologies affect society?

VRevolution - The Time for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is now

Which CD is right for you? Continuous Deployment or Continuous Delivery?

CyberSecurity: The dangers that lurk in the IoT segment and beyond

Register now for PICANTE TECH Conference Europe (Limited seating)

PICANTE Tech Conference Europe is designed to bring both people and knowledge together and provides the excellent ecosystem of networking and learning opportunities without interruptions with emphasis on comfort and communication. After learning from genuine world-class experts and wayseers, meeting achievers shaping the B2B ecosystem, all attendees will get the chance to grab a drink and relax while networking at the evening social gathering.

Visit the official website and BROWSE THE AGENDA/PROGRAM

About PICANTE Media and Events



PICANTE.today is a news publishing website which digests/hand picks the latest news about technology, entertainment, lifestyle, finance and politics and serves them to their readers and subscribers daily.



As a responsible learning source, the team at PICANTE Media and Events are committed to 3 main principles:



Trusted and Reliable Reporting & Publishing



The articles and press releases on their website are all published from verified sources.



NO Psychological and Emotional Manipulation



The editorial team and marketing team do not aim to produce emotional manipulation and always stay away from news, press release and articles that produce fear, anxiety, racism or show any sort of cruelty towards animals and humankind.



NO Fake News



PICANTE.today ensures readers will never find any "directed" lies on the news portal as the team has taken an anti-fake news standing point from their inception.



For more details, visit www.picante.today

