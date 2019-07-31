Capita plc - Personal Independence Payment contract extensions

Capita secures £145m Personal Independence Payment contract extensions



Capita plc (Capita) has secured a two-year extension worth approximately £112m to its contract to deliver Personal Independence Payment (PIP) assessments for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

In addition to the DWP contract, Capita also announces today a two-year extension, worth approximately £33m, to its PIP assessment contract with the Department of Communities (DfC) in Northern Ireland.

PIP helps people with a long-term condition or disability lead independent lives by providing additional financial support.

Capita is contracted by the DWP and the DfC to deliver functional assessments and produce reports which are reviewed by government case managers alongside other evidence.

Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Capita, said: "These contract extensions are testament to the commitment of our healthcare team, our consistently strong operational performance, and the strength of our longstanding relationship with government."

Notes to editors:

Under IFRS 15, each individual PIP assessment is treated as a separate contract. Therefore, there is no addition to our order book as a result of the extensions.

