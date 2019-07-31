

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L), a wealth management group, reported Wednesday that its IFRS profit before tax slid to 57.3 million pounds from 82.5 million pounds, and underlying profit before tax fell to 81.5 million pounds from 115.4 million pounds.



Profit attributable to equity shareholders amounted to 45.8 million pounds, compared to 69.0 million pounds last year. Earnings per share was 8.5 pence versus 12.9 pence last year.



Net income, comprising fee and commission income and investment return, totaled 11.4 million pounds, compared to 2.03 million pounds last year.



