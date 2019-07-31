

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), Japanese financial holding company, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 55.83 billion Japanese yen or $518 million, significantly higher than 5.22 billion yen last year.



Earnings per share were 16.48 yen, up from 1.50 yen a year ago. The company noted that all three international regions returned to pretax profit in the quarter.



Total revenue grew 18.7 percent to 511.38 billion yen from 430.99 billion yen a year ago. Net revenue in the first quarter was 332 billion yen or $3.1 billion, up 22.1 percent from prior year's 272 billion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX