

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group plc. (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L) Wednesday reported profit before tax of $110 million for the six months to 30 June 2019 compared to $90 million in the previous year. Earnings per share in cents was 5.8 cents compared to 3.8 cents. Adjusted profit before tax increased to $157 million or 4.7 cents per share.



First-half net revenue increased to $524 million from $486 million in prior year.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.7 cents per share and will be paid at the rate of 3.87 pence per share on September 4 to shareholders on record August 9, 2019.



