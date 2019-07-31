

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit attributable to stockholders declined 13 percent to 49.8 billion yen from 57.4 billion yen last year.



Earnings per share dropped to 21.33 yen from 24.58 yen a year ago.



Operating profit was 56.4 billion yen, 44 percent lower than 100 billion yen a year earlier.



Net sales dropped 6 percent to 1.89 trillion yen from 2.01 trillion yen last year.



Domestic sales was almost flat, while overseas sales decreased due mainly to sales declines of electronic-component-mounting-equipment and motors.



The company further said its forecast for fiscal 2020 remains unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX