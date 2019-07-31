American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese's Lonnie Rare Earth Assessment Work Includes 0.42% Niobium in Seven Rock Samples

Fieldwork to Commence on Rocher Deboule High Grade Cobalt/Gold Claims



SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / (TSX.V: AMY | OTC US: AMYZF| FSE: 2AM) Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ("American Manganese" or "AMY" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results of rock sampling on the Lonnie mineral claims located on Granite Creek, south east of Manson Creek in north central British Columbia. The Lonnie claims feature rare earth element (REE) and niobium bearing mineralization hosted in carbonatite intrusive sills. Carbonatite is associated with gossanous weathering, aegirine sovite, muscovite, phlogopite, magnetite, ilmenite, apatite, calcite, with trace amounts of pyrochlore, pyrrhotite, arfvedsonite, and zircon. Carbonatite is also spatially associated with minor syenitic, granitic, monzo-dioritic (alkaline) composition pegmatite and aplite dyke/sills.

The table below shows the highlights of fieldwork carried out by the Company in May 2019. Out of the 39 rock chips samples, 11 are listed below (based on data provided by ALS Canada Ltd) with geochemical analysis certificates VA19127292 (39 rock, ME-MS41), VA19142291 (11 rock, ME-MS61r), VA19170851 (10 rock, ME-MS85), & VA19177083 (7 rock, ME-XRF10):

Note:

TREE + Y are the addition of all parts per million (ppm) values for rare earth elements lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, lutetium, and yttrium.

Of the 11 rock samples listed, 7 samples average 0.42% Nb equivalent to 0.55% Nb2O5, and 5 samples average 0.31% TREE + Y. Lonnie rock chip samples that contain elevated Nb-REE correlate with above average values of Ca, P, K, Fe, Mn, Ba, Rb, & Sr, and weakly correlate with elevated Zr, Mo, & Ag values. The rock chip samples with elevated Nb-REE values are located next to the Kennecott 1955 trench sites where carbonatite hosted Ce, La, Nb, Nd, Pr, Y geochemical values occur over a strike length of 700 meters. Management is encouraged by the Lonnie rock chip geochemical analysis, and follow-up mineral exploration is planned for Lonnie Main and a new zone discovered in 2012 called the Granite Creek West, located 1 km northwest of Main Zone and interpreted as an extension.

In addition, fieldwork is commencing on the Rocher Deboule mineral claims located 10 km southwest of Hazelton, BC. Fieldwork will include geological mapping, and geochemical sampling of the Victoria No.3 Zone. Previous work focused on Victoria No.1 Zone (sub-parallel zone 300 m to the north) where 'high sulphide' rock samples returned assay values of up to 2.75% Co and 164 g/t Au from fissure veins. The Victoria No.3 is interpreted as the west extension of the Rocher Deboule No.4 Vein fissure, which accounted for most of the historic production (1915 to 1954, 123,395 tonnes produced 2,653,086 grams of silver, 157,226 grams of gold, 2,840,966 kilograms of copper, 341 kilograms of lead, 34,692 kilograms of tungsten and 3,274 kilograms of zinc). Fieldwork on the Victoria No.3 will include detailed sampling and mapping of the Actlabs SGH soil hydrocarbon geochemical analysis survey in 2017 that revealed a 6.0 out of 6.0 rating for Redox Cell conditions, which is indicative of potential large-scale disseminated mineralization coincident with widespread elevated Cu, Ag, Au + REE values hosted in highly altered Cretaceous age Kasalka formation. This zone is interpreted as favourable geology for IOCG-type mineralization.

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.) has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

