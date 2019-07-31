

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence weakened to the lowest level in five-and-a-half years in June, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index for households with two or more persons fell to a seasonally adjusted 37.8 in July from 38.7 in June. Economists had expected a score of 38.5.



The latest reading was the lowest since March 2014, when the confidence index was at 37.5.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' inclination to buy durable consumer goods declined in July, along with those measuring expectations on employment, livelihood and future income growth.



The latest survey was conducted on July 15 and covered 8,400 households.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX