

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade balance registered a surplus in May as exports and imports rose, data from the Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.



Trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 18 million in May versus a EUR 249 million deficit in the same month previous year.



Exports grew 4.5 percent year-on-year in May and imports rose 3.9 percent.



For the January to May period, exports and imports rose by 5.0 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, from same period last year. Trade deficit was EUR 50 million.



Exports to EU countries rose by 6.0 percent, while those to non-EU countries increased by 9.0 percent in May. Imports from the EU countries grew by 4.0 percent and to non-EU countries remained at same level as seen in last year.



