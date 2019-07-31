

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.55 am ET Wednesday, the Federal Labor Agency is scheduled to issue Germany's unemployment figures. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5 percent in July.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals ahead of the data. While the euro held steady against the yen, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 121.05 against the yen, 1.1050 against the franc, 0.9164 against the pound and 1.1150 against the greenback at 3:50 am ET.



