

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) reported that its loss attributable to owners of the group for the six-month ended 30 June 2019 was 63.8 million pounds or 28.0 pence per share, compared to net income of 8.7 million pounds or 4.3 pence per share in the prior year.



Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, said, 'Our preparations for the DBX, our first SUV, remain on track and our new St Athan facility has been commissioned. With the UK's exit from the European Union imminent, we have enacted our plans to ensure operational readiness for the supply of parts and cars.'



Reported loss before tax was 79 million pounds, compared to profit of 21 million pounds in the prior year.



Revenue for the period declined to 407.1 million pounds from 424.9 million pounds last year.



