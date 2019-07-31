

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese telecom services company Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income attributable to stockholders of the parent decreased 13.1 percent to NT$8.57 billion. Basic earnings per share were NT$1.10.



Income from operations fell 14.5 percent from the prior year to NT$10.30 billion. The operating margin was 20.6 percent, compared to 22.5 percent a year ago.



Chunghwa Telecom's total revenues for the second quarter decreased 6.6 percent year-over-year to NT$50.11 billion.



Mobile communications revenue fell 11 percent to NT$22.90 billion.



