

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group (MZHOF.OB, MFG) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to owners of parent was 162.44 billion Japanese yen, up 0.8 percent from last year's 161.02 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 6.40 yen, higher than 6.34 yen last year.



Ordinary profits grew 5.1 percent from last year to 219.85 billion yen.



Ordinary income was 988.83 billion yen, up 3.2 percent from 957.67 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 470 billion yen or 18.52 yen per share, a growth of 386.7 percent from the previous year.



