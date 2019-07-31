

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L), a manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry, reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2019 rose 25% to 13.6 million pounds from 10.9 million pounds last year.



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent was 10.8 million pounds or 6.4 pence per share, compared to 7.9 million pounds or 4.7 pence per share in the prior year.



Underlying profit before tax were up 4% to 14.9 million pounds from the prior year.



Revenue for the period declined to 119.2 million pounds from 120.2 million pounds last year.



The Board believes that Devro continues to be well placed to make good progress in 2019 and the full year outlook remains unchanged.



The Board announces a maintained interim dividend of 2.7 pence. The interim dividend will be paid on 4 October 2019 to shareholders on the register at 23 August 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX