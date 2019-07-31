

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Soco International Plc. (SIA.L) reported that its Vietnam revenues for the first half of 2019 were $80 million. Production for the first half of 2019 from the TGT and CNV fields net to the Group's working interest averaged 7,279 boepd. This was in line with the Vietnam production guidance for 2019, which remains unchanged at 6,500 -7,500 boepd.



TGT production averaged 18,469 boepd gross and 5,571 boepd net. CNV production averaged 6,832 boepd gross and 1,708 boepd net.



Production from the El Fayum concession averaged 5,262 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from 2 April to 30 June 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX