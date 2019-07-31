

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks recovered from a flat start to edge higher on Wednesday after a government report showed retail sales in the country rose more than expected in June, posting their steepest monthly increase in more than 12 years.



Retail sales were up 3.5 percent sequentially in real terms after a revised 1.7 percent drop the previous month.



All eyes remained on the Federal Reserve ahead of what is expected to be the U.S. central bank's first rate cut in more than a decade.



The benchmark DAX was up 33 points or 0.28 percent at 12,180 after losing 2.2 percent the previous day.



Osram Licht AG edged up slightly. The manufacturer of lamps, lighting systems, and electronic control gears reported a loss after taxes of 35 million euros for the third quarter, hit by transformation costs.



Sportswear group Puma jumped nearly 7 percent after raising its full-year financial targets. Rival Adidas advanced 1.7 percent.



