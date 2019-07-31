The global hot and cold therapy packs market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005448/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hot and cold therapy packs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising awareness about the positive effects of sports on physical and mental fitness has led to a significant increase in participating in sports activities. Along with the rising participation, the number of sports-related injuries is also increasing at a significant rate. Such injuries occur due to contact or noncontact mechanisms and can be acute in nature. Hot and cold packs are increasingly being used for the treatment of sports injuries, as they offer benefits such as pain relief, tissue repair, and reduction in swelling and spasms. Thus, the increasing number of sports-related injuries will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing use of non-invasive and non-addictive pain relief therapies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global hot and cold therapy packs market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market: Growing Use of Non-Invasive and Non-Addictive Pain Relief Therapies

The preference for non-invasive therapies is increasing, as they do not require any hospital stays, do not involve invasive scars, and are affordable. Furthermore, there is a significant increase in the adoption of non-addictive pain relief therapies because they are safer than addictive pain relief therapies and are equally effective. Thus, hot and cold therapy packs are the ideal option for pain relief. Hence, the growing use of non-invasive therapies will fuel the growth of the hot and cold therapy packs market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing use of non-invasive and non-addictive pain relief therapies, other factors such as the increase in healthcare spending, and the growing aging population will have a significant impact on the growth of the hot and cold therapy packs market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Hot and cold therapy packs Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global hot and cold therapy packs market worth by product (cold therapy packs, and hot therapy packs), application (arthritis, injury, chronic pain, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the hot and cold therapy packs market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The hot and cold therapy packs market analysis report identifies factors such as the increasing incidence of sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of arthritis to fuel market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005448/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com