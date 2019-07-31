

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were fluctuating in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting as well as Chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference for clues on the policy path.



Traders also awaited the release of Eurozone GDP, inflation and unemployment data for the second quarter due later in the day.



Flash data from the statistical office INSEE showed earlier in the day that France's headline consumer price inflation slowed in July, defying expectations for stability.



The flash consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year following a 1.2 percent increase in June. Economists had expected the inflation rate to remain unchanged. In May, inflation was 0.9 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 7 points or 0.13 percent at 5,518 after declining 1.6 percent on Tuesday.



Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal slumped 4.5 percent after posting weaker-than-expected sales growth in the second quarter.



Aerospace company Airbus gained 0.8 percent. The company backed its FY19 outlook after reporting a surge in first-half consolidated net income to 1.20 billion euros from last year's 496 million euros.



Lender BNP Paribas rallied 3.5 percent after its second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders rose 3.1 percent, led by strong performances by its corporate and investment banking divisions.



Air France-KLM Group shares soared 7 percent on reports it is replacing Airbus A380 planes in its fleet with newer models.



Construction company Vinci climbed 3.4 percent after reporting a rise in first-half profit and backing its FY outlook.



Ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica added 2.8 percent on news it would buy Dutch optical retailer GrandVision.



