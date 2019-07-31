Global Augmented Identity leader IDEMIA announced today it will partner with leading Vietnamese mobile operator Vinaphone for its forthcoming Mobile Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) service in Vietnam.

With IDEMIA's backing and cutting-edge technology, Vinaphone will be the sole Vietnamesemobile operator to offer digital signature and secure ID authentication services. This partnership will result in the development of mobile digital ID services and will lead to more user-friendly and secure Vinaphone customer access to eGovernment services and online retailers. By doing so, it will also boost growth of mobile eServices in Vietnam.

IDEMIA offers mobile operators its globally acclaimed digital ID know-how, designed to strengthen online security. The firm's solution is compatible with both Mobile PKI and GSMA Mobile Connect allowing Vinaphone to easily adopt Mobile Connect services and eventually offer other ground-breaking features to its customers.

"We are thrilled that Vinaphone has selected our Mobile PKI package. This choice consolidates our market leadership and demonstrates that our SIM technology is a "must have" for ever more customers using bank accounts and digital services who expect highly secured online services", said IDEMIA Executive VP Mobile Operators Fabien Jautard.

"Our top priority is to give customers watertight security and user-friendly services. IDEMIA's mobile PKI solution allows us to deliver value-enhancing services to our corporate customers before we turn to the consumer market with our future Mobile Connect package. We chose IDEMIA because it is definitely the right firm to team up with on both markets given its longstanding cutting-edge expertise in SIM technology and solutions for mobile operators", said Vinaphone's Marketing VAS Service Manager Le Toan Thang.

