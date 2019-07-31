What is better than playing poker? Playing poker in Aruba and Intertops Poker is giving its players the chance to do just that via a series of satellite tournaments for the World Series of Poker Circuit Aruba $250k GTD.

The main event takes place on the Caribbean island from 21st 24th November and Intertops Poker is giving you the chance to win an incredible trip to Aruba as well as a seat at the table. The satellite winner package is worth $4,500 and includes:

Buy-in to the WSOPC main event

5-night stay for two in a luxury room at the Hilton Aruba Resort

$500 to help with travel expenses

Dinner with the Intertops Poker Team

Intertops Poker Gear

Satellite tournaments will take place on the following days and at the following times between 5th August and 12th August.

WSOPC ARUBA Step 1 $3+$0.30

« 1 ticket for WSOPC ARUBA Step 2 guaranteed!

Daily, starting August 5th to 10th

starting times: 8:05am 2:05pm 8:05pm 2:05am (all times in EDT)

(2:05pm 8:05pm 2:05am 8:05am all times in CEST)

WSOPC ARUBA Step 2 $15+$1.50

« 1 ticket for WSOPC ARUBA Final guaranteed!

Daily, starting August 5th to 11th

starting times: 10:05am 4:05pm 10:05pm 4:05am (all times in EDT)

(4:05pm 10:05pm 4:05am 10:05am all times in CEST)

WSOPC ARUBA 'ULTIMATE' FREEROLL

« 1 ticket for WSOPC ARUBA Final guaranteed!

Sunday, August 11th at 7am EDT (1pm CEST)

WSOPC ARUBA Last Chance I $10+$1

« 1 ticket for WSOPC ARUBA Final guaranteed!

Sunday, August 11th at 10am EDT (4pm CEST)

WSOPC ARUBA Last Chance II $10+$1

« 1 ticket for WSOPC ARUBA Final guaranteed!

Sunday, August 11th at 2pm EDT (8pm CEST)

WSOPC ARUBA Satellite Final $100+$10

« 1x WSOPC ARUBA $250,000 GTD package guaranteed!

Sunday, August 11th at 7:05pm EDT

(Monday, August 12th at 1:05am CEST)

ENDS

