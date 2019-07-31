Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on the adoption of more targeted approaches such as anabolic medications for the effective treatment of the disease. Anabolic medications improve bone quality and increase its mass, promote new bone formation, and reduce fracture incidence. Thus, the approval of such drugs and the presence of favorable drug pipeline will fuel the growth of the osteoporosis drugs market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and product (antiresorptive drugs and anabolic drugs).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global osteoporosis drugs market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Radius Health, Inc, competing on the basis of price, quality, and market presence.

"The growing need to provide patients with a new route of administration for effective drug delivery has led to the emergence of the transdermal drug delivery system. These systems ensure the availability of drugs to the targeted site for prolonged action. Thus, the development of transdermal drug delivery system will fuel the growth of the osteoporosis drugs market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five osteoporosis drugs market vendors

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. is engaged in the development of products in the areas of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, inflammation, bone health, and biosimilars. The key offerings of the company include Prolia, a human monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of osteoporosis, and EVENITY, which reduces the risk of fractures and increases bone mineral density in men and postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company owns and operates businesses under two segments: human pharmaceutical products, and animal health products. The company's key offerings in the osteoporosis drugs market include FORTEO and Evista.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG develops innovative medicines under two business units, namely Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Novartis Oncology. Novartis Pharmaceuticals offers patented treatments in the areas of ophthalmology, immunology, dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, and cardiometabolic. Under its osteoporosis drugs category, the company offers ZOMETA, Reclast, and Miacalcin.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. operates two segments, namely innovative health and essential health. The company offers two drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis, which includes Viviant, a selective estrogen receptor modulator used to treat osteoporosis, and PREMARIN, which is used to treat osteoporosis in women.

Radius Health, Inc.

Radius Health, Inc. researches and develops drug therapies to treat osteoporosis. The company offers TYMLOS, which is a parathyroid hormone-related protein analog drug used to treat osteoporosis.

