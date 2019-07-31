Ananda Developments Plc - Result of AGM
London, July 31
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
("Ananda" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
Ananda Developments plc announces that at the annual general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Notes to editors
About Ananda Developments PLC
Ananda Developments invests in the developing market for medical or therapeutic Cannabis derivatives, or related products, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetic products which contain Cannabis or hemp derived cannabinoids. The Directors believe that this market is growing due to an increasing number of states in the USA, as well as other countries around the world, changing their laws to allow for products containing constituents of Medical Cannabis to be developed, approved and sold.
A copy of the Company's Admission Document is available at www.anandadevelopments.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/ANANDA-DEVELOPMENTS-Admission-Document-29.06.2018-FINAL-clean.pdf
Ananda's investment strategy is to invest in companies, projects or products that are progressing medical or therapeutic Cannabis research and development, or seeking to produce or cultivate Cannabis in any jurisdiction in which it is legal to do so, or are developing or have already developed, products that contain Cannabis derived cannabinoids and require funding to progress work plans or commercialise products.
http://www.anandadevelopments.com