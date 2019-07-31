

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.21 billion, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $0.67 billion, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $8.28 billion from $8.47 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.21 Bln. vs. $0.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.55 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $8.28 Bln vs. $8.47 Bln last year.



