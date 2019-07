MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORILSK NICKEL GROUP ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 1st HALF 2019 31-Jul-2019 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE July 31, 2019 Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORILSK NICKEL GROUP ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 1st HALF 2019 Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the largest palladium and refined nickel producer in the world, announces today preliminary consolidated production results for the second quarter and the first half of 2019. First Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer, Sergey Dyachenko commented on the 1H19 production results, «In 1H19, we increased the output of all key metals delivering most notable growth in copper and PGMs. The increase in PGMs' production was driven by the release of work-in-progress inventory at Krasnoyarsk Precious Metals Refinery and higher PGM content in processed Russian feed at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta. The increase in copper output was due to the ramp up of Bystrinsky Project. We reiterate our metal production guidance from own Russian feed for FY2019». NORILSK NICKEL GROUP Nickel In 2Q19, consolidated nickel production was down 4% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 54 kt. Nickel output from own Russian feed decreased 4% q-o-q to 53 kt due to the annual repairs at Harjavalta refinery normally scheduled in May. In 1H19, total nickel output increased 6% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 110 kt, while nickel output from own Russian feed increased 5% y-o-y to 108 kt. The growth was attributed to the expansion of carbonyl nickel production capacities at Kola MMC, higher processed volumes of nickel matte produced by the Company in Russia, which were shipped to Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta, and processing of nickel feed supplied by Boliden in accordance with a three-year contract, that enables Norilsk Nickel to utilize Harjavalta refining capacity most efficiently. Copper In 2Q19, consolidated copper production was down 2% q-o-q to 125 kt, almost all of which were produced from the Company's own Russian feed. The reduction was attributed to lower processing volumes of concentrate purchased from Rostec and scheduled annual repairs at Harjavalta refinery. In 1H19, copper output increased 9% y-o-y to 251 kt, almost all of which were produced from the Company's own Russian feed. The growth was driven by the ramp up of Bystrinsky Project, increased mined ore volumes with higher copper grades at Polar Division and higher volumes of copper concentrate produced at Kola MMC for the sale to third parties. Platinum Group Metals In 2Q19, both palladium and platinum were produced solely from the Company's own Russian feed, with their output amounting to 764 koz (down 1% q-o-q) and 185 koz (down 9% q-o-q), respectively. The reduction was driven by the annual repairs at Harjavalta refinery normally scheduled in May as well as a seasonal high base effect of 1Q19, when the Company processed in addition to mined feed also the work-in-progress concentrate accumulated in 2018, whereas in 2Q19 only the mined feed was processed. In 1H19, palladium and platinum output increased 10% y-o-y to 1,533 koz and 16% y-o-y to 388 koz, respectively. The increase of PGMs output was attributed to the release of work-in-progress inventory at Krasnoyarsk Precious Metals Refinery and higher PGM content in Russian feed processed at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta. RUSSIAN OPERATIONS In 1H 19, all saleable metals produced by the Company's Russian operations came from their own feed. Nickel In 2Q19, Kola MMC increased nickel production at 4% q-o-q to 41 kt, which was driven by higher processed volumes of nickel matte shipped from Polar division. In 1H19, Kola MMC increased nickel output 6% y-o-y to 80 kt. The growth was primarily attributed to the expansion of carbonyl nickel production at Kola MMC to 2.3 kt (up 75% y-o-y) as part of strategic diversification of sales into premium products. Copper In 2Q19, the Company's Russian operations reduced copper output 1% q-o-q to 121 kt, mainly owing to lower processed volumes of concentrate, which had been purchased from Rostec. In 1H19, copper output increased 10% y-o-y to 243 kt. The growth was attributed to ramp up of Bystrinsky Project, increased mined ore volumes with higher copper grades at Polar Division and higher volumes of copper concentrate produced at Kola MMC for the sale to third parties. Bystrinsky Project's ramp up was on schedule, with a production increase 4-fold to 20 kt of copper in copper concentrate. Platinum Group Metals In 2Q19, palladium output in Russia was unchanged q-o-q at 749 koz, while platinum output decreased 9% q-o-q to 181 koz. The decline of platinum output owed to a seasonal high base effect of 1Q19, when the Company in addition to mined feed also processed work-in-progress concentrate accumulated in 2018, whereas in 2Q19 only mined feed was processed. In 1H19, palladium and platinum output increased 10% y-o-y to 1,497 koz and 15% y-o-y to 380 koz, respectively. The increase of PGM output was due to a release of accumulated work-in-progress inventory at Krasnoyarsk Precious Metals Refinery. NORILSK NICKEL HARJAVALTA (FINLAND) Nickel In 2Q19, nickel production at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta decreased 22% q-o-q to 13 kt. The decrease was attributed to the annual repairs normally scheduled in May. In 1H19, nickel output increased 6% y-o-y to 30 kt. The increase was attributed to higher processed volumes of Russian feed as a result of the downstream reconfiguration and processing of nickel feed supplied by Boliden, in accordance with a three-year contract, that enables Norilsk Nickel to utilize Harjavalta refining capacity most efficiently. Copper In 2Q19, Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta decreased copper output 22% q-o-q to 3 kt due to scheduled in May annual repairs. In 1H19, copper output decreased 13% y-o-y to 8 kt owing to high base effect of 1H18, when the Company processed work-in-progress concentrate, which had been accumulated earlier. Platinum Group Metals In 2Q19, Harjavalta's output of saleable palladium and platinum (both in copper cake) amounted to 14 koz (down 35% q-o-q) and 4 koz (down 22% q-o-q), respectively, with a decline owing to scheduled in May annual repairs. In 1H19, output of palladium and platinum reached 36 koz (up 28% y-o-y) and 8 koz (up 105% y-o-y), respectively. The increase in PGM output was attributed to higher PGM content in processed Russian feed and processing of feed supplied by Boliden. NKOMATI (SOUTH AFRICA) (*) In 1H19, output at Nkomati (50% Norilsk Nickel owned) amounted to 4 kt of nickel (up 15% y-o-y), 2 kt of copper (up 36% y-o-y), 19 koz of palladium (up 29% y-o-y) and 8 koz of platinum (up 33% y-o-y). The increase in metals production was attributed to higher volumes of mined ore with higher metal content. Note: Nkomati production results are not consolidated in the Group's total operating results Production guidance from the Company's own Russian feed for 2019: Metals Volume Norilsk Nickel Group (excluding Chita project) Ni, kt 220-225 Cu, kt 430-450 Pd, koz 2,770-2,800 Pt, koz 646-670 Bystrinsky (Chita) Copper Project (*) Cu, kt 40-46 Au, koz 192-212 Note: Norilsk Nickel owns 50.01% of Bystrinsky (Chita Copper) Project. Production results are shown on a 100% basis and are fully consolidated in the Company's financial and operating results. The hot commissioning of the project started on October 31, 2017. NORILSK NICKEL 2Q 1Q Q-o-Q 1H 1H Y-o-Y GROUP SALEABLE 2019 2019 METALS PRODUCTION 1 2019 2018 Total nickel t 53,767 55,915 -4% 109,682 103,523 6% including from t 52,909 54,832 -4% 107,741 102,361 5% own Russian feed Total copper t 124,539 126,765 -2% 251,304 229,569 9% including from t 124,449 126,651 -2% 251,100 229,467 9% own Russian feed Total palladium koz 764 770 -1% 1,533 1,395 10% including from koz 763 769 -1% 1,531 1,395 10% own Russian feed Total platinum koz 185 204 -9% 388 335 16% including from koz 184 203 -9% 387 335 16% own Russian feed Polar division and Kola MMC (Russia) Nickel t 40,774 39,265 4% 80,039 75,541 6% Kola MMC, t 40,774 39,265 4% 80,039 75,541 6% including refined Ni from t 40,542 38,983 4% 79,525 74,854 6% own Russian feed Ni in saleable t 232 282 -18% 514 201 156% concentrate from own Russian feed from 3d parties t 0 0 - 0 486 -100% feed Copper t 110,853 112,307 -1% 223,160 215,481 4% Polar division t 89,153 90,569 -2% 179,722 175,930 2%

