

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices declined in July, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in July, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in June.



The core CPI decreased 0.1 percent in July, after a 0.6 percent rise in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices declined a 1.3 percent in July, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell a 0.7 percent annually in July, reversing a 0.7 percent in the prior month.



