

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia consumer price inflation rose in July, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.8 percent increase in June.



Prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew by 4.8 percent annually in July and those of education rose by 3.5 percent. Prices for clothing and footwear and food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 3.2 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.7 percent in July.



Separate data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed that the retail sales rose 3.7 percent annually and fell 0.5 percent a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX