Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN News) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019.
Highlights for the second quarter 2019 include:
- Record second quarter revenue of $955 million, a 7% increase, with aviation, marine, fitness and outdoor collectively increasing 12% over the prior year quarter
- Gross margin of 60.3% compared to 58.5% in the prior year quarter
- Operating margin of 26.8% compared to 24.3% in the prior year quarter
- Operating income of $256 million, increasing 18% over the prior year quarter
- GAAP diluted EPS was $1.17 and pro forma diluted EPS(1) was $1.16, increasing 17% over the prior year quarter
- Aviation segment continues to capitalize on the ADS-B opportunity with strong unit market share
- Recently announced the innovative ForceTM trolling motor and won Best of Show at ICAST, the world's largest sportfishing trade show
- Launched the refreshed line of Forerunner running watches, providing both smartwatch features and enhanced running dynamics for all runners
|(in thousands,
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
|except per share data)
June 29,
June 30,
Yr over Yr
June 29,
June 30,
Yr over Yr
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
|Net sales
954,840
894,452
7
1,720,890
1,605,325
7
|Aviation
183,965
153,006
20
354,741
298,719
19
|Marine
151,407
134,583
13
285,376
248,138
15
|Fitness
251,653
225,095
12
431,908
391,130
10
|Outdoor
210,404
201,640
4
364,455
345,899
5
|Auto
157,411
180,128
-13
284,410
321,439
-12
|Gross margin %
60.3
58.5
59.7
59.2
|Operating income %
26.8
24.3
23.7
22.4
|GAAP diluted EPS
1.17
1.00
17
1.91
1.69
13
|Pro forma diluted EPS (1)
1.16
0.99
17
1.89
1.67
13
|(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS
Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:
"We achieved record second quarter revenue and profits with three of our five segments delivering strong double-digit revenue growth rates," said Cliff Pemble, president and chief executive officer of Garmin Ltd. "We are very pleased with the results we have delivered thus far, giving us the confidence to raise our full year 2019 revenue and EPS guidance."
Aviation:
Revenue in the aviation segment grew 20% in the quarter with contributions from both the aftermarket and OEM categories. Gross and operating margins came in at 75% and 36%, respectively, resulting in 27% operating income growth. Aftermarket systems and ADS-B solutions contributed to our positive results and we continue to capitalize on ADS-B opportunities ahead of the December 31, 2019 mandate deadline. During the quarter, we achieved certification of the G5000 integrated flight deck for the Citation Excel and XLS, bringing modernization to this family of aircraft. We recently announced the availability of the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck retrofit for additional aircraft models and continue to see strong customer demand and appreciation for this upgrade program.
Marine:
Revenue from the marine segment grew 13% in the quarter, driven by strong demand for our chartplotters and PanoptixTM LiveScopeTM sonars. Gross and operating margins improved to 61% and 28%, respectively, resulting in strong operating income growth. Fusion, a Garmin brand and worldwide leader in marine entertainment, was selected by Independent Boat Builders, Inc. to supply audio entertainment to their 19-member network. We recently announced our entry into the freshwater trolling motor market with Force. This quiet, powerful and efficient trolling motor has quickly earned accolades in the industry, winning the coveted Best of Show at the recent ICAST, sportfishing trade show.
Fitness:
Revenue from the fitness segment grew 12% in the quarter driven by strength in running and contributions from Tacx, our recent acquisition. Gross and operating margins were 54% and 20%, respectively. During the quarter we began shippingthe Tacx cycling and accessory products, strengthening our cycling portfolio. Tacx smart trainers provide a highly realistic ride simulation allowing riders to continue their training regardless of the weather conditions. We also launched our refreshed line of Forerunnersproviding both smartwatch features and enhanced running dynamics for all runners.
Outdoor:
Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 4% in the quarter with growth driven by our golf and inReach product offerings. Gross and operating margins remained strong at 64% and 34%, respectively. During the quarter, we began shipping the MARQTM luxury watch. In addition, we experienced strong demand for golf wearables and the InstinctTM adventure watch. We also refreshed several of our handheld offerings, including the new GPSMAP 66i, combining Garmin's GPS capability with inReach satellite communication capabilities.
Auto:
The auto segment declined 13% in the quarter, due to the ongoing PND market contraction. Gross and operating margins improved to 48% and 16%, respectively. During the quarter, we announced the Garmin OverlanderTM, an all terrain GPS navigator specifically designed to fit the needs of the growing overlanding community. We also announced the DriveSmartTM 65 with built-in Alexa personal assistant, bringing easy voice-controlled functionality to drivers, and the RV785, with a built-in dash cam to record and save video.
Additional Financial Information:
Total operating expenses in the quarter were $319 million, a 4% increase from the prior year. Research and development expenses increased 5%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 7% driven primarily by personnel related expenses and incremental costs associated with acquisitions. Advertising decreased 5%, driven primarily by lower expense in the Auto segment.
The effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2019 was 18.9% compared to 19.4% in the prior year quarter.
In the second quarter of 2019, we generated $80 million of free cash flow (see attached table for reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure). We continued to return cash to shareholders with our quarterly dividend of approximately $108 million. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.4 billion.
2019 Guidance (2)
Based on our strong performance in the first half of 2019, we are updating our full year guidance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $3.6 billion driven by higher expectations for our aviation, marine and auto segments. Our outlook for the fitness and outdoor segments is unchanged. We anticipate our full year pro forma EPS will be approximately $3.90 based on a gross margin of about 59.5%, operating margin of about 23.2% and an unchanged full year pro forma effective tax rate of about 16.5%.
2019 Guidance
Updated
Prior
|Revenue
|~$3.6B
|~$3.5B
|Gross Margin
|~59.5%
|~59.5%
|Operating Margin
|~23.2%
|~22.7%
|Tax Rate
|~16.5%
|~16.5%
|EPS
|~$3.90
|~$3.70
|(2) See attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures
2019 Revenue Growth Estimates
Segment
Updated
Prior
|Aviation
|~17%
|~10%
|Fitness
|~13%
|~13%
|Marine
|~12%
|~10%
|Outdoor
|~10%
|~10%
|Auto
|~(15%)
|~(18%)
Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:
The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:
An archive of the live webcast will be available until August 7, 2020 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investor Relations link and click over to the Events Calendar page.
This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products to be introduced in 2019, statements relating to possible future dividends and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin's 2018 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/sec/form-10-K/
This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.
Garmin, the Garmin logo, the Garmin delta, G1000, G5000, GPSMAP, Forerunner, Fusion, inReach, and Tacx, are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. DriveSmart, Garmin Overlander, Force, Instinct, LiveScope, MARQ and Panoptix are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
June 29,
June 30,
June 29,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
|Net sales
954,840
894,452
1,720,890
1,605,325
|Cost of goods sold
379,475
371,182
693,827
655,520
|Gross profit
575,365
523,270
1,027,063
949,805
|Advertising expense
41,523
43,549
69,139
68,861
|Selling, general and administrative expense
128,738
120,500
255,519
237,564
|Research and development expense
148,883
141,713
294,801
283,670
|Total operating expense
319,144
305,762
619,459
590,095
|Operating income
256,221
217,508
407,604
359,710
|Other income:
|Interest income
13,735
10,995
27,439
21,222
|Foreign currency gains
3,413
2,647
3,727
3,463
|Other income
2,409
4,918
3,273
5,653
|Total other income
19,557
18,560
34,439
30,338
|Income before income taxes
275,778
236,068
442,043
390,048
|Income tax provision
52,122
45,726
78,214
70,333
|Net income
223,656
190,342
363,829
319,715
|Net income per share:
|Basic
1.18
1.01
1.92
1.70
|Diluted
1.17
1.00
1.91
1.69
|Weighted average common
|shares outstanding:
|Basic
189,855
188,542
189,728
188,432
|Diluted
190,714
189,461
190,657
189,377
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share information)
June 29,
December 29,
2019
2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
820,181
1,201,732
|Marketable securities
239,765
182,989
|Accounts receivable, net
583,913
569,833
|Inventories
648,140
561,840
|Deferred costs
27,040
28,462
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
141,539
120,512
|Total current assets
2,460,578
2,665,368
|Property and equipment, net
702,108
663,527
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
59,166
|Restricted cash
73
73
|Marketable securities
1,319,026
1,330,123
|Deferred income taxes
162,739
176,959
|Noncurrent deferred costs
27,018
29,473
|Intangible assets, net
653,014
417,080
|Other assets
141,061
100,255
|Total assets
5,524,783
5,382,858
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
214,763
204,985
|Salaries and benefits payable
106,331
113,087
|Accrued warranty costs
39,330
38,276
|Accrued sales program costs
74,302
90,388
|Deferred revenue
94,980
96,372
|Accrued royalty costs
14,578
24,646
|Accrued advertising expense
28,444
31,657
|Other accrued expenses
90,439
69,777
|Income taxes payable
39,879
51,642
|Dividend payable
324,655
200,483
|Total current liabilities
1,027,701
921,313
|Deferred income taxes
105,865
92,944
|Noncurrent income taxes
121,997
127,211
|Noncurrent deferred revenue
71,700
76,566
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
46,281
|Other liabilities
273
1,850
|Stockholders' equity:
|Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 190,102 shares
|outstanding at June 29, 2019 and 189,461 shares outstanding at December 29, 2018
17,979
17,979
|Additional paid-in capital
1,825,135
1,823,638
|Treasury stock
(368,200
(397,692
|Retained earnings
2,641,371
2,710,619
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
34,681
8,430
|Total stockholders' equity
4,150,966
4,162,974
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
5,524,783
5,382,858
|Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
26-Weeks Ended
June 29,
June 30,
2019
2018
|Operating activities:
|Net income
363,829
319,715
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
34,526
31,800
|Amortization
16,208
16,420
|Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of property and equipment
94
(1,042
|Provision for doubtful accounts
660
616
|Provision for obsolete and slow moving inventories
17,842
11,725
|Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss
(6,811
2,401
|Deferred income taxes
7,077
11,000
|Stock compensation expense
30,961
27,747
|Realized (gains) losses on marketable securities
(60
231
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
5,529
48,099
|Inventories
(86,059
(4,666
|Other current and non-current assets
(68,370
(4,841
|Accounts payable
5,960
1,618
|Other current and non-current liabilities
(33,001
(49,237
|Deferred revenue
(6,252
(7,483
|Deferred costs
3,876
962
|Income taxes payable
(10,791
32,998
|Net cash provided by operating activities
275,218
438,063
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
(60,495
(93,072
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
271
1,282
|Purchase of intangible assets
(853
(2,452
|Purchase of marketable securities
(192,168
(209,387
|Redemption of marketable securities
182,860
127,152
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(276,014
(9,417
|Net cash used in investing activities
(346,399
(185,894
|Financing activities:
|Dividends
(308,905
(196,086
|Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards
12,982
14,142
|Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards
(12,954
(6,900
|Net cash used in financing activities
(308,877
(188,844
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(1,493
(8,217
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(381,551
55,108
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,201,805
891,759
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
820,254
946,867
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Reportable Segments
Outdoor
Fitness
Marine
Auto
Aviation
Total
|13-Weeks Ended June 29, 2019
|Net sales
210,404
251,653
151,407
157,411
183,965
954,840
|Gross profit
135,508
135,136
91,683
74,861
138,177
575,365
|Operating income
71,336
50,413
42,730
24,908
66,834
256,221
|13-Weeks Ended June 30, 2018
|Net sales
201,640
225,095
134,583
180,128
153,006
894,452
|Gross profit
128,872
126,431
78,785
75,452
113,730
523,270
|Operating income
71,916
52,548
27,768
12,612
52,664
217,508
|26-Weeks Ended June 29, 2019
|Net sales
364,455
431,908
285,376
284,410
354,741
1,720,890
|Gross profit
232,996
225,970
169,739
132,198
266,160
1,027,063
|Operating income
113,290
68,537
68,205
33,121
124,451
407,604
|26 -Weeks Ended June 30, 2018
|Net sales
345,899
391,130
248,138
321,439
298,719
1,605,325
|Gross profit
222,158
223,032
145,468
136,463
222,684
949,805
|Operating income
115,739
85,922
40,899
16,079
101,071
359,710
In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the methodology used to allocate certain selling, general, and administrative expenses to the segments was refined. The Company's composition of segments did not change. Prior year amounts are presented above as they were originally reported. For comparative purposes, we estimate segment operating income for the 13 weeks ended June 30, 2018 would have been approximately $5 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $4 million more for the marine segment, $1 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments. We estimate segment operating income for the 26 weeks ended June 30, 2018 would have been approximately $9 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $8 million more for the marine segment, $1 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments. Also, we estimate segment operating income for the 52 weeks ended December 29, 2018 would have been approximately $18 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $11 million more for the marine segment, approximately $7 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments.
|Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
|Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
June 29,
June 30,
Yr over Yr
June 29,
June 30,
Yr over Yr
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
|Net sales
954,840
894,452
7
1,720,890
1,605,325
7
|Americas
470,840
437,116
8
850,296
783,091
9
|EMEA
338,595
309,116
10
598,615
555,029
8
|APAC
145,405
148,220
-2
271,979
267,205
2
|EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC Asia Pacific and Australian Continent
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma net income (earnings) per share, pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.
The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
Pro forma effective tax rate
The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first and second quarters of 2019 and 2018, there were no such discrete tax items identified. The net release of uncertain tax position reserves, amounting to approximately $6.7 million and $10.3 million in the 26 weeks ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, have not been identified as pro forma adjustments as such items tend to be more recurring in nature.
Pro forma net income (earnings) per share
Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Pro Forma Net Income (Earnings) Per Share
(in thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
June 29,
June 30,
June 29,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
|Net income (GAAP)
223,656
190,342
363,829
319,715
|Foreign currency gains losses(1)
(3,413
(2,647
(3,727
(3,463
|Tax effect of foreign currency gains losses(2)
645
513
660
624
|Net income (Pro Forma)
220,888
188,208
360,762
316,876
|Net income per share (GAAP):
|Basic
1.18
1.01
1.92
1.70
|Diluted
1.17
1.00
1.91
1.69
|Net income per share (Pro Forma):
|Basic
1.16
1.00
1.90
1.68
|Diluted
1.16
0.99
1.89
1.67
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
189,855
188,542
189,728
188,432
|Diluted
190,714
189,461
190,657
189,377
|(1) The majority of the Company's consolidated foreign currency gains and losses are driven by movements in the Taiwan Dollar, Euro, and British Pound Sterling in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at one of the Company's subsidiaries. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.
|(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the effective tax rate of 18.9% and 17.7% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 29, 2019, respectively, and an effective tax rate of 19.4% and 18.0% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 30, 2018, respectively.
Free cash flow
Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operating performance and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's operating results to historical performance. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Free Cash Flow
(in thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
June 29,
June 30,
June 29,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
|Net cash provided by operating activities
110,636
223,873
275,218
438,063
|Less: purchases of property and equipment
(30,401
(66,736
(60,495
(93,072
|Free Cash Flow
80,235
157,137
214,723
344,991
Forward-looking Financial Measures
The forward-looking financial measures in our 2019 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of certain discrete tax items, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.
The Company expects to record an income tax benefit due to the revaluation of certain Switzerland deferred tax assets resulting from Swiss tax reform, which may have a favorable effect on the U.S. GAAP-basis effective tax rate and may be identified as a pro forma adjustment in fiscal 2019. However, the Company is unable to estimate the timing and the amount of the income tax benefit due to the dependency on the future enactment of Swiss cantonal tax rate.
The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on EPS of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.02 per share for the 26-weeks ended June 29, 2019.
At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not other significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2019 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.
