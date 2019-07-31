Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN News) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019.

Highlights for the second quarter 2019 include:

Record second quarter revenue of $955 million, a 7% increase, with aviation, marine, fitness and outdoor collectively increasing 12% over the prior year quarter

Gross margin of 60.3% compared to 58.5% in the prior year quarter

Operating margin of 26.8% compared to 24.3% in the prior year quarter

Operating income of $256 million, increasing 18% over the prior year quarter

GAAP diluted EPS was $1.17 and pro forma diluted EPS (1) was $1.16, increasing 17% over the prior year quarter

Aviation segment continues to capitalize on the ADS-B opportunity with strong unit market share

Recently announced the innovative Force TM trolling motor and won Best of Show at ICAST, the world's largest sportfishing trade show

Launched the refreshed line of Forerunner running watches, providing both smartwatch features and enhanced running dynamics for all runners

(in thousands, 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended except per share data) June 29, June 30, Yr over Yr June 29, June 30, Yr over Yr 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net sales 954,840 894,452 7 1,720,890 1,605,325 7 Aviation 183,965 153,006 20 354,741 298,719 19 Marine 151,407 134,583 13 285,376 248,138 15 Fitness 251,653 225,095 12 431,908 391,130 10 Outdoor 210,404 201,640 4 364,455 345,899 5 Auto 157,411 180,128 -13 284,410 321,439 -12 Gross margin % 60.3 58.5 59.7 59.2 Operating income % 26.8 24.3 23.7 22.4 GAAP diluted EPS 1.17 1.00 17 1.91 1.69 13 Pro forma diluted EPS (1) 1.16 0.99 17 1.89 1.67 13

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS

Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"We achieved record second quarter revenue and profits with three of our five segments delivering strong double-digit revenue growth rates," said Cliff Pemble, president and chief executive officer of Garmin Ltd. "We are very pleased with the results we have delivered thus far, giving us the confidence to raise our full year 2019 revenue and EPS guidance."

Aviation:

Revenue in the aviation segment grew 20% in the quarter with contributions from both the aftermarket and OEM categories. Gross and operating margins came in at 75% and 36%, respectively, resulting in 27% operating income growth. Aftermarket systems and ADS-B solutions contributed to our positive results and we continue to capitalize on ADS-B opportunities ahead of the December 31, 2019 mandate deadline. During the quarter, we achieved certification of the G5000 integrated flight deck for the Citation Excel and XLS, bringing modernization to this family of aircraft. We recently announced the availability of the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck retrofit for additional aircraft models and continue to see strong customer demand and appreciation for this upgrade program.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment grew 13% in the quarter, driven by strong demand for our chartplotters and PanoptixTM LiveScopeTM sonars. Gross and operating margins improved to 61% and 28%, respectively, resulting in strong operating income growth. Fusion, a Garmin brand and worldwide leader in marine entertainment, was selected by Independent Boat Builders, Inc. to supply audio entertainment to their 19-member network. We recently announced our entry into the freshwater trolling motor market with Force. This quiet, powerful and efficient trolling motor has quickly earned accolades in the industry, winning the coveted Best of Show at the recent ICAST, sportfishing trade show.

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment grew 12% in the quarter driven by strength in running and contributions from Tacx, our recent acquisition. Gross and operating margins were 54% and 20%, respectively. During the quarter we began shippingthe Tacx cycling and accessory products, strengthening our cycling portfolio. Tacx smart trainers provide a highly realistic ride simulation allowing riders to continue their training regardless of the weather conditions. We also launched our refreshed line of Forerunnersproviding both smartwatch features and enhanced running dynamics for all runners.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 4% in the quarter with growth driven by our golf and inReach product offerings. Gross and operating margins remained strong at 64% and 34%, respectively. During the quarter, we began shipping the MARQTM luxury watch. In addition, we experienced strong demand for golf wearables and the InstinctTM adventure watch. We also refreshed several of our handheld offerings, including the new GPSMAP 66i, combining Garmin's GPS capability with inReach satellite communication capabilities.

Auto:

The auto segment declined 13% in the quarter, due to the ongoing PND market contraction. Gross and operating margins improved to 48% and 16%, respectively. During the quarter, we announced the Garmin OverlanderTM, an all terrain GPS navigator specifically designed to fit the needs of the growing overlanding community. We also announced the DriveSmartTM 65 with built-in Alexa personal assistant, bringing easy voice-controlled functionality to drivers, and the RV785, with a built-in dash cam to record and save video.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the quarter were $319 million, a 4% increase from the prior year. Research and development expenses increased 5%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 7% driven primarily by personnel related expenses and incremental costs associated with acquisitions. Advertising decreased 5%, driven primarily by lower expense in the Auto segment.

The effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2019 was 18.9% compared to 19.4% in the prior year quarter.

In the second quarter of 2019, we generated $80 million of free cash flow (see attached table for reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure). We continued to return cash to shareholders with our quarterly dividend of approximately $108 million. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.4 billion.

2019 Guidance (2)

Based on our strong performance in the first half of 2019, we are updating our full year guidance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $3.6 billion driven by higher expectations for our aviation, marine and auto segments. Our outlook for the fitness and outdoor segments is unchanged. We anticipate our full year pro forma EPS will be approximately $3.90 based on a gross margin of about 59.5%, operating margin of about 23.2% and an unchanged full year pro forma effective tax rate of about 16.5%.

2019 Guidance Updated Prior Revenue ~$3.6B ~$3.5B Gross Margin ~59.5% ~59.5% Operating Margin ~23.2% ~22.7% Tax Rate ~16.5% ~16.5% EPS ~$3.90 ~$3.70 (2) See attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures 2019 Revenue Growth Estimates Segment Updated Prior Aviation ~17% ~10% Fitness ~13% ~13% Marine ~12% ~10% Outdoor ~10% ~10% Auto ~(15%) ~(18%)

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:

The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:

When: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Where: http://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/events/ How: Simply log on to the web at the address above or call to listen in at 855-757-3897

An archive of the live webcast will be available until August 7, 2020 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investor Relations link and click over to the Events Calendar page.

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products to be introduced in 2019, statements relating to possible future dividends and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin's 2018 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/sec/form-10-K/

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin, the Garmin logo, the Garmin delta, G1000, G5000, GPSMAP, Forerunner, Fusion, inReach, and Tacx, are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. DriveSmart, Garmin Overlander, Force, Instinct, LiveScope, MARQ and Panoptix are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales 954,840 894,452 1,720,890 1,605,325 Cost of goods sold 379,475 371,182 693,827 655,520 Gross profit 575,365 523,270 1,027,063 949,805 Advertising expense 41,523 43,549 69,139 68,861 Selling, general and administrative expense 128,738 120,500 255,519 237,564 Research and development expense 148,883 141,713 294,801 283,670 Total operating expense 319,144 305,762 619,459 590,095 Operating income 256,221 217,508 407,604 359,710 Other income: Interest income 13,735 10,995 27,439 21,222 Foreign currency gains 3,413 2,647 3,727 3,463 Other income 2,409 4,918 3,273 5,653 Total other income 19,557 18,560 34,439 30,338 Income before income taxes 275,778 236,068 442,043 390,048 Income tax provision 52,122 45,726 78,214 70,333 Net income 223,656 190,342 363,829 319,715 Net income per share: Basic 1.18 1.01 1.92 1.70 Diluted 1.17 1.00 1.91 1.69 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 189,855 188,542 189,728 188,432 Diluted 190,714 189,461 190,657 189,377

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) June 29, December 29, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 820,181 1,201,732 Marketable securities 239,765 182,989 Accounts receivable, net 583,913 569,833 Inventories 648,140 561,840 Deferred costs 27,040 28,462 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 141,539 120,512 Total current assets 2,460,578 2,665,368 Property and equipment, net 702,108 663,527 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59,166 Restricted cash 73 73 Marketable securities 1,319,026 1,330,123 Deferred income taxes 162,739 176,959 Noncurrent deferred costs 27,018 29,473 Intangible assets, net 653,014 417,080 Other assets 141,061 100,255 Total assets 5,524,783 5,382,858 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 214,763 204,985 Salaries and benefits payable 106,331 113,087 Accrued warranty costs 39,330 38,276 Accrued sales program costs 74,302 90,388 Deferred revenue 94,980 96,372 Accrued royalty costs 14,578 24,646 Accrued advertising expense 28,444 31,657 Other accrued expenses 90,439 69,777 Income taxes payable 39,879 51,642 Dividend payable 324,655 200,483 Total current liabilities 1,027,701 921,313 Deferred income taxes 105,865 92,944 Noncurrent income taxes 121,997 127,211 Noncurrent deferred revenue 71,700 76,566 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 46,281 Other liabilities 273 1,850 Stockholders' equity: Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 190,102 shares outstanding at June 29, 2019 and 189,461 shares outstanding at December 29, 2018 17,979 17,979 Additional paid-in capital 1,825,135 1,823,638 Treasury stock (368,200 (397,692 Retained earnings 2,641,371 2,710,619 Accumulated other comprehensive income 34,681 8,430 Total stockholders' equity 4,150,966 4,162,974 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 5,524,783 5,382,858

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) 26-Weeks Ended June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income 363,829 319,715 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 34,526 31,800 Amortization 16,208 16,420 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of property and equipment 94 (1,042 Provision for doubtful accounts 660 616 Provision for obsolete and slow moving inventories 17,842 11,725 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (6,811 2,401 Deferred income taxes 7,077 11,000 Stock compensation expense 30,961 27,747 Realized (gains) losses on marketable securities (60 231 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 5,529 48,099 Inventories (86,059 (4,666 Other current and non-current assets (68,370 (4,841 Accounts payable 5,960 1,618 Other current and non-current liabilities (33,001 (49,237 Deferred revenue (6,252 (7,483 Deferred costs 3,876 962 Income taxes payable (10,791 32,998 Net cash provided by operating activities 275,218 438,063 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (60,495 (93,072 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 271 1,282 Purchase of intangible assets (853 (2,452 Purchase of marketable securities (192,168 (209,387 Redemption of marketable securities 182,860 127,152 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (276,014 (9,417 Net cash used in investing activities (346,399 (185,894 Financing activities: Dividends (308,905 (196,086 Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards 12,982 14,142 Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards (12,954 (6,900 Net cash used in financing activities (308,877 (188,844 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,493 (8,217 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (381,551 55,108 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,201,805 891,759 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 820,254 946,867

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited) (in thousands) Reportable Segments Outdoor Fitness Marine Auto Aviation Total 13-Weeks Ended June 29, 2019 Net sales 210,404 251,653 151,407 157,411 183,965 954,840 Gross profit 135,508 135,136 91,683 74,861 138,177 575,365 Operating income 71,336 50,413 42,730 24,908 66,834 256,221 13-Weeks Ended June 30, 2018 Net sales 201,640 225,095 134,583 180,128 153,006 894,452 Gross profit 128,872 126,431 78,785 75,452 113,730 523,270 Operating income 71,916 52,548 27,768 12,612 52,664 217,508 26-Weeks Ended June 29, 2019 Net sales 364,455 431,908 285,376 284,410 354,741 1,720,890 Gross profit 232,996 225,970 169,739 132,198 266,160 1,027,063 Operating income 113,290 68,537 68,205 33,121 124,451 407,604 26 -Weeks Ended June 30, 2018 Net sales 345,899 391,130 248,138 321,439 298,719 1,605,325 Gross profit 222,158 223,032 145,468 136,463 222,684 949,805 Operating income 115,739 85,922 40,899 16,079 101,071 359,710

In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the methodology used to allocate certain selling, general, and administrative expenses to the segments was refined. The Company's composition of segments did not change. Prior year amounts are presented above as they were originally reported. For comparative purposes, we estimate segment operating income for the 13 weeks ended June 30, 2018 would have been approximately $5 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $4 million more for the marine segment, $1 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments. We estimate segment operating income for the 26 weeks ended June 30, 2018 would have been approximately $9 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $8 million more for the marine segment, $1 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments. Also, we estimate segment operating income for the 52 weeks ended December 29, 2018 would have been approximately $18 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $11 million more for the marine segment, approximately $7 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited) (In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 29, June 30, Yr over Yr June 29, June 30, Yr over Yr 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net sales 954,840 894,452 7 1,720,890 1,605,325 7 Americas 470,840 437,116 8 850,296 783,091 9 EMEA 338,595 309,116 10 598,615 555,029 8 APAC 145,405 148,220 -2 271,979 267,205 2

EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC Asia Pacific and Australian Continent

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma net income (earnings) per share, pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first and second quarters of 2019 and 2018, there were no such discrete tax items identified. The net release of uncertain tax position reserves, amounting to approximately $6.7 million and $10.3 million in the 26 weeks ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, have not been identified as pro forma adjustments as such items tend to be more recurring in nature.

Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Pro Forma Net Income (Earnings) Per Share (in thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (GAAP) 223,656 190,342 363,829 319,715 Foreign currency gains losses(1) (3,413 (2,647 (3,727 (3,463 Tax effect of foreign currency gains losses(2) 645 513 660 624 Net income (Pro Forma) 220,888 188,208 360,762 316,876 Net income per share (GAAP): Basic 1.18 1.01 1.92 1.70 Diluted 1.17 1.00 1.91 1.69 Net income per share (Pro Forma): Basic 1.16 1.00 1.90 1.68 Diluted 1.16 0.99 1.89 1.67 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 189,855 188,542 189,728 188,432 Diluted 190,714 189,461 190,657 189,377

(1) The majority of the Company's consolidated foreign currency gains and losses are driven by movements in the Taiwan Dollar, Euro, and British Pound Sterling in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at one of the Company's subsidiaries. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses. (2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the effective tax rate of 18.9% and 17.7% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 29, 2019, respectively, and an effective tax rate of 19.4% and 18.0% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

Free cash flow

Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operating performance and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's operating results to historical performance. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow (in thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities 110,636 223,873 275,218 438,063 Less: purchases of property and equipment (30,401 (66,736 (60,495 (93,072 Free Cash Flow 80,235 157,137 214,723 344,991

Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2019 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of certain discrete tax items, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

The Company expects to record an income tax benefit due to the revaluation of certain Switzerland deferred tax assets resulting from Swiss tax reform, which may have a favorable effect on the U.S. GAAP-basis effective tax rate and may be identified as a pro forma adjustment in fiscal 2019. However, the Company is unable to estimate the timing and the amount of the income tax benefit due to the dependency on the future enactment of Swiss cantonal tax rate.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on EPS of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.02 per share for the 26-weeks ended June 29, 2019.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not other significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2019 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

