The retail shopping through mobile in Italy is expected to record a CAGR of 23.2% to reach US$ 68,440.1 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in retail industry increased at a CAGR of 23.5% during 2018-2025.

This report provides a comprehensive view on retail shopping through mobile payment/mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in Italy. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment across retail shopping segments in Italy.

Market Size and Forecast

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 15+ markets segments on three essential KPIs mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Italy Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies

Provides market share by key players in value terms.

Italy Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology: Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies:

SMS/USSD

NFC

Code Based

Web Based

Italy Mobile Proximity Payment Market Size and Forecast

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.

Italy Mobile Retail Shopping Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in Italy

In-Store Retail

Online Retail

Domestic Online Retail

International Online Retail

Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.

Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants bars, toys, kids babies, media and entertainment, services.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Scope

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Disclaimer

2 Italy Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Italy Mobile Payment Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.2 Italy Mobile Payment Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.3 Italy Mobile Payment Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.4 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.5 Italy Mobile Wallet Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.6 Italy Mobile Wallet Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.7 Italy Mobile Wallet Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.8 Italy Mobile Wallet Load Value Analysis by Payment Instrument, 2018

2.9 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base

2.9.1 Italy Number of Mobile Phone Users, 2016-2025

2.9.2 Italy Number of Smartphone Users, 2016-2025

2.9.3 Italy Number of Mobile Payment Users, 2016-2025

3 Italy Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

3.1 Mobile Wallet Market Share Analysis by Key Players

3.2 Mobile Wallet Market Share Analysis by Business Model

4 Italy Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel

5 Italy Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

5.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

5.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

6 Italy Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

6.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail In-Store Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

6.2 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

7 Italy Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

7.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

7.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

8 Italy Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

8.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online Domestic Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

8.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

9 Italy Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

9.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online International Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

9.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

10 Italy Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

10.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group in Value and Volume Terms

10.1.1 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Value Terms

10.1.2 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Volume Terms

10.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group in Value and Volume Terms

10.2.1 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Value Terms

10.2.2 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Volume Terms

10.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

10.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value

Companies Mentioned

MobilePay

Google Pay

Jiffy

WoW

Samsung Pay

Bancomat Pay

