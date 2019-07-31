A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer lifetime value engagement for a leading telecom company. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a renowned telecom company based out of Denmark to identify potential customers and improve customer service.

The Business ProblemThe client, a leading telecom company based out of Denmark, faced several predicaments due to their inability to identify new international business opportunities, improve retention rates, and ensure the right amount of investments towards profitable customer segments.

This case study describes how we helped a Denmark based IT and telecom company to develop a marketing strategy that can help them maximize customer retention, net profit, and reduce re-marketing costs.

The Solution OfferedGiven the complexity of the situation, the experts at Quantzig adopted a combined approach of dynamic micro-segmentation and predictive modeling techniques. This helped the client to accurately forecast the lifetime value of their customers based on the purchase history, demographics and other behavioral traits. Additionally, the solutions offered helped them improve retention rate by 13% and build long-term relationships with the customers.

Quantzig's customer lifetime value analytics solutions helped the client to

Improve retention by 13%

Accurately predict the revenue generated from each customer segment

Quantzig's customer lifetime value analytics solutions offered predictive insights on

Devising data-driven marketing strategies to improve profitability

Reducing customer churn rates

