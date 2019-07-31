

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) on Wednesday reported that its second-quarter net profit from continuing operations of 793 million euros, up 14 percent from 694 million euros in the year-ago period. Earnings per share from continuing operations were 0.50 euros from 0.44 euros last year.



Adjusted net profit increased to 928 million euros from 909 million euros in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.59 euros, compared to 0.58 euros a year ago.



Adjusted EBIT was 1.527 billion euros, compared to 1.534 billion euros in the year-ago period.



For the second-quarter, net revenues declined 3 percent from last year to 26.74 billion euros. Worldwide combined shipments of 1,157 thousand units, were down 11 percent.



Looking forward, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it remains confident in its ability to achieve its full-year 2019 guidance.



