

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $89.04 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $99.15 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.0% to $237.69 million from $263.96 million last year.



New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $89.04 Mln. vs. $99.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q2): $237.69 Mln vs. $263.96 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX