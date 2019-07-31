

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation slowed in July, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in July, which was slower than 0.7 percent increase in June, in line with economists' expectation.



Among sectors, prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew by 1.9 percent annually in July and those of miscellaneous goods and services rose by 1.4 percent.



The core inflation which excludes prices of energy and unprocessed food rose to 0.5 percent in July from 0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in July. That was in line with economists' expectation.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, slowed 0.4 percent annually in July, after a 0.8 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent increase.



On a month-on-month basis, HICP declined 1.7 percent in July.



