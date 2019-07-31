

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $429.1 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $306.7 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American Tower Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $893.1 million or $2.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.89 billion from $1.78 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $893.1 Mln. vs. $774.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.01 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q2): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.205 - $7.335 Bln



